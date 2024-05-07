Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,860 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 241,700 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphatec worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter worth $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 637,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,300,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.3 %

ATEC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. 1,613,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,872. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.55. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

