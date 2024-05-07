Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,285 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.2 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,649,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.93 and a 1-year high of $143.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,697 shares of company stock worth $9,749,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

