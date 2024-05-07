Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 14,490 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 93,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 499.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,014,000 after acquiring an additional 72,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.7 %

BLKB stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.60. 262,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.08 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $545,169.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $545,169.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015 over the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackbaud Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

