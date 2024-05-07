MLP (ETR:MLP) Trading 1.3% Higher

MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €5.67 ($6.10) and last traded at €5.65 ($6.08). 25,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.58 ($6.00).

MLP Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 98.06 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $617.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

MLP Company Profile

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company operates through Financial Consulting, Banking, FERI, DOMCURA, Industrial Broker, and Deutschland.Immobilien segments. The Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

