Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,315,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

