Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $247.76 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $247.76 million and $4.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00056705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00019919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,117,658,796 coins and its circulating supply is 859,762,561 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

