Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after buying an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Linde by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,002,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIN traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $454.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.19. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $350.60 and a 1-year high of $477.71.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.69.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

