NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.06

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
NatWest Group Trading Up 16.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of NatWest Group
About NatWest Group
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.
