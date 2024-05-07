NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.06

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 3554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

NatWest Group Trading Up 16.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NatWest Group

About NatWest Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NatWest Group stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group plc ( OTCMKTS:RBSPF Free Report ) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.