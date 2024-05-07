Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2354 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

