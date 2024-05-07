NXM Market Cap Achieves $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011576 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,501.55 or 1.00218151 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013008 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008291 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003666 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

