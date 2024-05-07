Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $32,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,111,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after buying an additional 249,889 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jabil by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 20,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Down 1.3 %

JBL stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. 1,331,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.88.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $6,304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,809,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,121,271.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

