Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $33,000 in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 235 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.85.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,837,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,698. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

