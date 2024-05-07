Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $39,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,896,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,271. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

