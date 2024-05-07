POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.25

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 613422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.
POET Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.
About POET Technologies
POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than POET Technologies
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Garmin Navigates to New Highs Driven By Wearables Trend
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.