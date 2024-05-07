POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.25

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 613422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

POET Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $762.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

