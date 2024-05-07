Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.49. Approximately 2,666,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,533,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.15.

Get Premier alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Premier

Premier Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $334.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.55 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $51,271,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,609,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 12.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,013,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Premier by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,121,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,441,000 after buying an additional 1,235,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 7,070.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 633,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 624,357 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.