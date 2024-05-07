RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Trading Up 1.1%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €813.50 ($874.73) and last traded at €811.50 ($872.58). 4,968 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €803.00 ($863.44).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €778.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €698.76.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.