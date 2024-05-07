RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 1,691,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,693. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazelview Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.