RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.9% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $55,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

