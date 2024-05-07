Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after buying an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 137,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,847. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

