Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $747,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of RTX by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,181,000 after buying an additional 259,316 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 44.7% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.3 %

RTX stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.22. 6,933,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,097,605. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.