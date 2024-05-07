Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $430,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after buying an additional 1,831,727 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $283,019,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,530,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,912,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

