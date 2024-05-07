Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Stock Price Down 0%

Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.19). Approximately 82,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 296,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.51 ($0.19).

Science in Sport Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Science in Sport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.