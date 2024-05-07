SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68.10 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68.20 ($0.86). Approximately 2,822,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,770,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.30 ($0.86).

SigmaRoc Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 65.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.90. The stock has a market cap of £757.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,410.00 and a beta of 1.68.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

