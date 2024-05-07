Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.51. 3,960,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,651. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

