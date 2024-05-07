Status Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market cap of $146.40 million and approximately $4.93 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009051 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,651.59 or 1.00033243 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012936 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008278 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,350,955 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,350,954.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03872949 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $10,725,974.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

