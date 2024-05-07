Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 9th

Telesis Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, May 9th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 9th.

Telesis Bio Price Performance

Telesis Bio stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 808,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,848. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Telesis Bio has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Telesis Bio had a negative return on equity of 176.47% and a negative net margin of 173.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. The company offers BioXp 3250 system and BioXp 9600 system, that empower researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) with onboard next generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice, as well as mRNA constructs; and BioXp De Novo kits which contains the necessary building blocks and reagents, including proprietary gibson assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications.

