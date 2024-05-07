Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Temple Bar Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of TMPL stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.34). 1,486,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.90. Temple Bar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.50 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £764.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.
