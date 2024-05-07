Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.50

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Temple Bar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TMPL stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 266 ($3.34). 1,486,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,348. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 244.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 235.90. Temple Bar has a fifty-two week low of GBX 211.50 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.50 ($3.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £764.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,662.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

About Temple Bar

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

