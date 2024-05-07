Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Up 7.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 119,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 39,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Texas Mineral Resources Trading Up 7.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Round Top rare earths project covering an area of 950 acres and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The company was formerly known as Texas Rare Earth Resources Corp.

