Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 4,840,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,163,057. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWLO. HSBC cut Twilio from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Twilio from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

