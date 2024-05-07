Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Major Shareholder Sells $7,464,322.60 in Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. 754,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,483. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Utz Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1,428.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.