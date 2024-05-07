Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Trimmed by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned 0.17% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $97,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after buying an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.97. The stock had a trading volume of 348,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,856. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

