Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $159.33. 1,210,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

