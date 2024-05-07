Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Hits New 12-Month High at $675.00

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $675.00 and last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $640.00.

Venator Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.82 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $860.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Venator Materials

(Get Free Report)

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.