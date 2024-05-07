Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SHW traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $318.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $221.76 and a 1-year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

