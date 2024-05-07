Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,159 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $76.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,063. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.