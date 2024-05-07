Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $12,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,065,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,536,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,962,000 after buying an additional 837,487 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,811,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,320,000 after buying an additional 387,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $12,417,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 192,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $274,942.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,872. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.48. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.15.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

