Welch & Forbes LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,673 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Shopify by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $77.06. 11,324,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.32 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

