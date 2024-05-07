Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,475. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.