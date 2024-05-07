Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after purchasing an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,185,000 after acquiring an additional 131,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gartner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $436.90. The stock had a trading volume of 314,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,805. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.94 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $462.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.12.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.