Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.78.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $11,698,537.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,606,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 45,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $11,698,537.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,606,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,248,816. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $247.14. 706,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,367. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

