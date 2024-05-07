Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,484,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,172. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $45.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.70.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

