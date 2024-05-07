Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 500 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,921,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $95.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

