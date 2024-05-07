Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 55 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $388.65. The stock had a trading volume of 932,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,281. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The company has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $649,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,637 shares of company stock valued at $88,483,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.