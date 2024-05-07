West Shore Bank Corp. (WSSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
West Shore Bank Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WSSH remained flat at $24.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. West Shore Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $27.50.
West Shore Bank Company Profile
