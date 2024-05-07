Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.29% of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 738,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.20. 13,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,401. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

