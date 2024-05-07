XRUN (XRUN) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

XRUN (XRUN) traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $36.99 million and $101,632.11 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XRUN

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,492,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

XRUN Token Trading

