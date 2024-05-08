Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,412 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,311 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the software company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $492.27. 2,517,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,529. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $505.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $331.89 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.