Aevo (AEVO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.42 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Aevo token can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $137.42 million and $46.55 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aevo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aevo Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 1.30448093 USD and is down -8.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $46,029,981.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

