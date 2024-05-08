Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.54), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.
Air Lease Trading Down 7.3 %
NYSE:AL opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. Air Lease has a 12-month low of $33.33 and a 12-month high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Air Lease
In other Air Lease news, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Hyland Forsyte sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $121,900.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 in the last 90 days. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Air Lease Company Profile
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
