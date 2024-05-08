Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,376 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,058,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 42,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 628,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,815,000 after buying an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.98. 21,087,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,735,842. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.21. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.79 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock worth $40,382,765 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.